T20 World Cup: Bangladesh ask West Indies to bat, both teams make two changes each

For West Indies, Roston Chase makes his international T20 debut while Jason Holder was also included in the playing XI.

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl against the West Indies in a crucial group 1 Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here on Friday.

Bangladesh have made two changes with Taskin Ahmed and Soumya Sarkar replacing Nurul Hasan and Nasum Ahmed.

For West Indies, Roston Chase makes his international T20 debut while Jason Holder was also included in the playing XI.

Lendl Simmons and Hayden Walsh miss out for the defending champions.

Both teams need a win to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

Teams

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das(wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (w), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul.