Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd ODI | West Indies chasing 298 in bid to avoid sweep by Bangladesh

Bangladesh laid a platform for a series sweep against the West Indies after posting 297-6 on January 25 in the third and final one-day cricket international.
Skipper Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah all hit half-centuries to guide Bangladesh to a challenging total after West Indies captain Jason Mohammed won the toss and decided to bowl first.
Tamim scored 64 from 80 balls at the top of the order to establish the innings while Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah paced the innings toward the end. All three scored 64.
Shakib made a patient 51, his first half century since returning to cricket following a suspension imposed by the International Cricket Council for his failure to report corrupt approaches.
Bangladesh lost Liton Das without scoring in the first over before Nazmul Hossain was trapped lbw by Kyle Mayers for 20, leaving Bangladesh at 38-2 in ninth over.
A 93-run third-wicket stand between Tamim and Shakib steadied the innings.
West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph broke the partnership, dismissing Tamim, and then Shakib was bowled by Raymon Reifer.
Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim shared 72 off 58 balls for the fifth wicket to keep the scoring rate up.
Bangladesh won the first two matches by six wickets and seven wickets respectively.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath