Sri Lanka wins toss and bats in second Test against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka elects to bat first in second Test against Bangladesh, with star allrounder Shakib Al Hasan returning

March 30, 2024 11:07 am | Updated 11:07 am IST - CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh

AP
Sri Lankas Dimuth Karunaratne (L) plays a shot as wicketkeeper Litton Dad (R) looks on during the first day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on March 30, 2024.

Sri Lankas Dimuth Karunaratne (L) plays a shot as wicketkeeper Litton Dad (R) looks on during the first day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on March 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva won the toss and elected to bat first in the second and final Test against Bangladesh on March 30 in a bid to sweep the series.

Sri Lanka made one change from the team which won the first Test by 328 runs with Asitha Fernando replacing the injured Kasun Rajitha.

Rajitha took eight wickets in the first match to play a leading role in Sri Lanka’s big win.

Bangladesh is bolstered by the return of star allrounder Shakib Al Hasan, whose last international match was at the 2023 World Cup in India. The hosts also handed a test debut to pacer Hasan Mahmud, who has played 39 white-ball matches for Bangladesh.

They replaced fast bowlers Nahid Rana and Shoriful Islam.

Teams:

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud.

Sri Lanka elects to bat first in second Test against Bangladesh, with star allrounder Shakib Al Hasan returning.Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva (captain), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando.

