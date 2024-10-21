South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada claimed his 300th Test wicket on Monday (October 21, 2024) as Bangladesh collapsed to 106 all out in 40.1 overs on the first day of the opening Test.

Four of Bangladesh’s top six batsmen failed to reach double figures in Mirpur, with opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy top-scoring with 30.

After captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and chose to bat on a lively pitch, Bangladesh fell to 60-6 at lunch and were dismissed in the second session.

Rabada, fellow seamer Wiaan Mulder and left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj took three wickets apiece for South Africa.

Mulder removed Shadman Islam for a duck when he edged to captain Aiden Markram at slip with his fourth ball.

In his next over, Mulder accounted for Mominul Haque, on four, who nicked an inswinger to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne to leave Bangladesh 13-2.

Najmul had made just seven when he became Mulder’s third victim, chipping to mid-off where Maharaj took the catch.

Bangladesh were teetering at 21-3, which became 40-4 when Mushfiqur Rahim on 11 was bowled by Rabada between bat and pad as the South African celebrated reaching the 300-wicket landmark.

He managed the feat in 11,817 balls, the fastest of all time, beating Waqar Younis (12,602).

Rabada soon made it 301 Test wickets, removing Litton Das for one, with Tristan Stubbs taking a stunning catch diving to his left in the gully.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was trapped lbw by Maharaj for 13.

After lunch Bangladesh lost two more quick wickets, with Dane Piedt removing Mahmudul and Maharaj trapping debutant Jaker Ali, before Rabada and Maharaj polished off the tail.

The Test is the first international cricket fixture in Bangladesh since a student-led revolution toppled autocratic premier Sheikh Hasina in August.

Bangladesh are missing all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan after security fears forced him to cancel plans to return home.

Shakib announced his retirement from international cricket last month but said that he wanted to play one last red-ball series at home.

The 37-year-old was also a former lawmaker in the government ousted by the revolution, making him a target of public anger.

Security was heavy around the stadium, a day after fans of Shakib clashed with those protesting against the player near the venue.

The series carries points towards the World Test Championship, with the final in England next year. Bangladesh have never beaten South Africa in a Test.

The second Test begins in Chattogram on October 29.

