T20 World Cup first round | Oman bowl out Bangladesh for 153

Opener Mohammad Naim struck a fine half-cetury before co-host Oman bowled out Bangladesh for 153 in their Group B match here on Tuesday.

Opting to bat in a must-win game, Bangladesh, which had lost its tournament opener to Scotland, struggled to 29 for the loss of two wickets in PowerPlay.

With their backs up against the wall, Naim, who hit 64 of 51 deliveries, and star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (42, 29b) shared an 81-run stand to give the side the much-needed momentum.

Dropped catches and sloppy fielding only added to the two batters' increasing confidence.

While Fayyaz Butt, who played U-19 cricket for Pakistan, pulled off a stunning catch of his bowling to get rid of Mahedi Hasan for a duck, Oman were guilty of dropping as many as three catches.

Naim hit four maximums and three boundaries while Shakib's innings was studded with six fours.

However, a brilliant piece of fielding that saw Aqib Ilyas effect Shakib's run out that saw the spring return in Oman's step. The co-hosts seized the momentum, snaring six wickets while giving away 41 runs in the last five overs. Pacers Fayyaz Butt (3/30), Kaleemullah (2/30) and Bilal Khan (3/18) shared eight wickets.

The scores:

Bangladesh: 153 all out in 20 overs (Mohammad Naim 64, Shakib Al Hasan 42; Fayyaz Butt (3/30), Bilal Kahn (3/18).