Bangladesh vs India third ODI | Ishan Kishan becomes fourth Indian to score double century

December 10, 2022 02:56 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST

Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar were the other Indian batsmen.

The Hindu Bureau

Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the third ODI against Bangladesh in Chittagong on December 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Ishan Kishan scripted history on December 10 by becoming the fourth Indian and ninth batter to score a double century in one day international cricket, against Bangladesh in Chittagong.

After losing the first two ODIs against Bangladesh, Indian batsmen rose to the occasion in the third ODI with Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli stitching a 290-run partnership. Put into bat by Bangladesh, India lost Shikhar Dhawan (3) early. Then it was Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli act.

Opening the batting, Ishan Kishan smashed 210 of just 131 balls with 24 boundaries and 10 sixes, thus becoming the fourth Indian to achieve the feat.

Rohit Sharma has scored three double centuries. Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar have also scored double centuries in the ODIs.

