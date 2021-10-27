T20 World Cup | Bangladesh opt to bat against England, bring in Shoriful

England retained the same team that had trounced defending champions West Indies in their group opener.

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss and opted to bat against England in their Group 1 Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

Bangladesh made one change to their previous playing XI, bringing in left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam in place of Taskin Ahmed.

England retained the same team that had trounced defending champions West Indies in their group opener.

Teams:

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (c), Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman.

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid and Tymal Mills.