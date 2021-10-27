Cricket

T20 World Cup | Bangladesh opt to bat against England, bring in Shoriful

Bangladesh's Liton Das in action as England's Jos Buttler looks on, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Super 12 - Group 1 - England v Bangladesh - Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, October 27, 2021   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss and opted to bat against England in their Group 1 Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

Bangladesh made one change to their previous playing XI, bringing in left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam in place of Taskin Ahmed.

England retained the same team that had trounced defending champions West Indies in their group opener.

Teams:

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (c), Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman.

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid and Tymal Mills.


