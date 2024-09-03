PAK vs BAN Test series: Bangladesh thrashes Pakistan in second Test to clinch historic series win

Bangladesh thrashed Pakistan in the second Test during the two-match Test series in Rawalpindi on Tuesday (September 4, 2024). Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by six wickets. It was a historic series win for Bangladesh which has some political crisis back home. Interestingly this was Bangaldesh’s first Test series win against Pakistan.

It was indeed a commanding performance from the Bangladesh cricket team that too against a mighty Pakistani side.

This Test series is part of the World Test Championship. In the first Test, Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by 10 wickets to clinch their first Test win in 14 years.

In the first Test, Pakistan scored 448 for 6 declared in their first innings. Bangladesh scored a massive 565 taking a lead of 117 runs. Bangladesh bowlers dismissed Pakistan for just 146 in the second innings. Bangladesh openers then chased down the target of 30 in just 6.3 overs to clinch their first Test win against Pakistan.

Being down by a Test, Pakistan were in a commanding position at 107 for 1 but lost 9 wickets for 167 runs and were dismissed for 274 in the first innings. Pakistan bowlers rose to the occasion and ripped the Bangladesh top orders and the team was tottering at 26 for 6 in the first innings. But Litton Das (138) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (78) compiled a brilliant 165-run partnership and Bangladesh was dismissed for 262 runs. Pakistan were leading by 12 runs.

Bangladesh bowlers led by Hasan Mahmud (5 for 43) and Nahid Rana (4 for 44) put pressure on the Pakistan batsmen and dimissed them for 172 runs in the second innings. Bangladesh were given a target of 185 runs to clinch historic clean sweep.

Though rain threatened the Bangladesh run-chase on the fourth day, the batsmen led by Zakir Hasan (40) and captain Shanto (38) led from the front and put their team in a strong position. Then it was left to the experienced pair of Mushfiqur Rahim (..) and Sakib Al Hasan (..) to take Bangladesh home.