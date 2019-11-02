IND vs BAN: Focussed on getting the World T20 ranking higher, says Rohit Sharma

For a stand-in captain, Rohit Sharma clearly has too much on his plate. He is served a team comprising several youngsters, some dashing batsmen, others ready-to-be groomed bowlers. In the absence of several regulars, Rohit has one eye on the ‘right’ combination and other one improving India’s T20 ranking.

On the eve of India’s opening T20 match against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi on Saturday, Rohit reflected on the challenges ahead when he met the waiting media.

“My job is as a captain here is very simple because I am not a regular captain. So I just want to take the team forward from where Virat has left the team,” said the skipper, making his role look simple.

On continuing with experiments, Rohit said, “This is the perfect time for us to do that (experiments) but at the same time we want to win games, as well. It is not about just trying and letting it go easily. The first priority for us is to win games, and then focus on the rest. We have not had a great run in T20. We are probably ranked fifth. That is something we are focussed on. Get that number a little higher. That is the standard we set. There is no reason we can’t achieve that.”

Not surprisingly, he went with Rishabh Pant when asked about the possible choice of wicketkeeper.

“Both (Rishabh and Sanju Samson) are really talented but we have stuck with Rishabh all this while. This is the format where he excelled to start off with and caught people’s attention. We have seen how well he can take the game forward when he has his day. We have to back him more. He has hardly played 10-15 T20 matches so it is still too soon to judge whether he is good or not. There is a lot of time left before we pass any judgement on Rishabh.”

On the possible playing XI, Rohit said, “We have got to see the conditions. If the pitch is low and slow (regarding bounce), we have to play three spinners. If the pitch has some grass and we feel there might be some bounce as well, we play three seamers.

"All doors are open for everyone. There are a lot of new guys in the squad as well. A lot of the guys have not played a lot of t20s for India. So we want to give opportunities and see what we have before go to the 2020 World Cup in Australia.”

Shakib committed a mistake, not a crime: Mahmudullah

Rohit Sharma’s opposite number, Bangladesh skipper Mohammad Mahmudullah, too, is a stand-in skipper.

The seasoned campaigner knows too well the team has the resources to beat this Indian combination.

During the press conference, Mahmudullah sounded confident of doing the job on hand. “It's a great opportunity for me to lead the team and i think we have to play as a team, as a group we need to collectively use our opportunities and fully commit to it and execute our skills in the game.”

Keen to end the sequence of Bangladesh losing close games to India, he said, “We've gone very close but we didn't cross the line. Hopefully, we're going to learn from those mistakes. If we face those crunch moments in the game I think we need to focus much more on our skills and executing it rather than think about the past.”

Asked about Shakib Al Hasan’s absence from the team, the captain said, “We all know that Shakib has been a great performer for the Bangladesh cricket team over the years. We still have that support for him in spite of what happened to Shakib. Probably, he made a mistake, but he didn’t commit (any) crime. We still have the same love that we used to have. But that’s an issue that has gone by, we’re focussing more on playing tomorrow (Sunday) and win the game.”

Reflecting on the team, the skipper said, “We have to be much more consistent with our batting, putting up big scores every now and then. We can provide a foundation for the bowlers to prove themselves. We have very good experience (in our bowling department). It’s an opportunity for us to show our performance on this tour.”