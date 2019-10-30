Hasina accepts invitation to watch Kolkata Test

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the Test match between Bangladesh and India in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. Hasina confirmed in Dhaka in a press interaction on Tuesday that she has received the invitation from Sourav Ganguly and will reach Kolkata to watch the match. The second Test between the two countries will commence on November 22.

“Sourav has invited me. [He] Called me as he became the board president… a Bengali and was once a famous cricketer, so I told him I will go to Kolkata to watch the match,” she said in Dhaka on Tuesday. She indicated that her visit has nothing to do with politics.

According to the CAB sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not expected to visit Eden Gardens to watch the match. However, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has also invited Modi.

First time

“The Prime Minister will take a 7 a.m. flight to Kolkata, inaugurate the match and return to Dhaka on the same evening,” said Ihsanul Karim, press secretary to the Prime Minister. Karim said that this is for the first time that Hasina will watch a match at Eden Gardens.

“She likes Sourav a lot and as the invite came from him, the Prime Minister decided to inaugurate the match,” Karim told The Hindu.

The CAB has also invited West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.