Cricket

Bangladesh takes on Oman in a must-win game

Do or die situation: Mahmudullah will expect his batters to perform better in this match.   | Photo Credit: KAMRAN JEBREILI

Handed a rude shock in their T20 World Cup opener, Bangladesh will have to sort some self-confessed batting problems and play as per its reputation in a must-win game against upbeat host Oman on Tuesday.

Bangladesh came into the tournament as the sixth-ranked team which had beaten New Zealand and Australia at home.

However, it was were found wanting against a spirited Scotland on Sunday and lost the game by six runs due to an ordinary batting performance.

Bangladesh was expected to run away with it after reducing Scotland to 53 for six, but the pressure of the big stage perhaps got the the better of it.

Skipper Mahmudullah blamed the batters for the unexpected loss and said they must perform better against Oman, which thrashed Papua New Guinea in its opener.

Bangladesh needs to win on Tuesday to keep itself in contention for a spot in the Super-12 stage.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 18, 2021 11:32:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/bangladesh-takes-on-oman-in-a-must-win-game/article37060967.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY