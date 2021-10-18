Bangladesh takes on Oman in a must-win game

Handed a rude shock in their T20 World Cup opener, Bangladesh will have to sort some self-confessed batting problems and play as per its reputation in a must-win game against upbeat host Oman on Tuesday.

Bangladesh came into the tournament as the sixth-ranked team which had beaten New Zealand and Australia at home.

However, it was were found wanting against a spirited Scotland on Sunday and lost the game by six runs due to an ordinary batting performance.

Bangladesh was expected to run away with it after reducing Scotland to 53 for six, but the pressure of the big stage perhaps got the the better of it.

Skipper Mahmudullah blamed the batters for the unexpected loss and said they must perform better against Oman, which thrashed Papua New Guinea in its opener.

Bangladesh needs to win on Tuesday to keep itself in contention for a spot in the Super-12 stage.