Bangladesh shot out for 233 by Pakistan on opening day

Lanky paceman Shaheen Afridi took four wickets to help Pakistan dismiss Bangladesh for a paltry 233 on the opening day of the first Test here on Friday.

Shaheen recorded figures of four for 53 in 21.5 overs and was ably assisted by fellow pacer Mohammad Abbas (two for 19) and spinner Haris Sohail (two for 11) to justify Pakistan’s decision to send Bangladesh in on a greenish-yellow pitch.

Pakistan was due to bat for five overs but bad light forced the umpires to call it a day.

Bangladesh could have been bowled out for inside 200 had it not been for a defiant display of batting from Mohammad Mithun, who top-scored with 63 including seven fours and a six in his 193-minute stand.

Bangladesh was reeling against pace at 161 for six when Mithun added an invaluable 53 runs for the seventh wicket with Taijul Islam who made a resolute 24.

It was Sohail who had Islam caught by Yasir Shah before Pakistan wiped off the tail with the second new ball as 16-year-old Naseem Shah ended Mithun’s resistance, getting him caught behind.

The scores: Bangladesh 233 (Najmul Hossain 44, Mohammad Mithun 63, Shaheen Afridi four for 53) vs Pakistan.