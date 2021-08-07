Cricket

Bangladesh seals series

Bangladesh defeated Australia by 10 runs in the third T20I here on Friday to seal its first ever series win over its opponent in any format.

Nathan Ellis took a hat-trick on his debut for Australia. Victory gave Bangladesh an 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

The scores:

Bangladesh 127/9 in 20 overs (Mahmudullah 52, Shakib 26, Ellis 3/34 incl. hat-trick, Hazlewood 2/16, Zampa 2/24) bt Australia 117/4 in 20 overs (Marsh 51, McDermott 35, Shoriful 2/29). Bangladesh won by 10 runs, leads five match series 3-0.

Toss: Bangladesh.

MoM: Mahmudullah.


