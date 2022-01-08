Bangladesh ready for Christchurch Test

Bangladesh’s young guns have dismissed talk of Hagley Oval being a graveyard for visiting teams ahead of the second Test against New Zealand on Sunday.

The Black Caps see the picturesque central city ground as a safe haven and point to an impressive Test record of six wins, a loss and a draw at the Oval. The emerald wicket suits their swing and seam attack and they expect to atone for their shock loss to the tourists in the first Test.

But Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo said his side had the confidence of youth and were not worried about Hagley Oval’s reputation. “They want to try and do what no other Bangladesh side’s done before and that’s win a series in New Zealand,” he said.

“They’re halfway there, the job’s not done, but they’re very driven to try and achieve something very special.”

“It’s a young side so they don’t come here with all the scars that some of the older players have gained from playing against New Zealand so many times,” he said.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham said he expected Bangladesh to be full of confidence but maintained that the Oval will favour the host.

“It’s a completely different surface and we know we’ve played some really good cricket here in recent years,” he said.

“With the extra pace and carry here it does suit our bowlers.”

Latham added New Zealand had the additional incentive of providing a victorious farewell for senior batsman Ross Taylor, in his final Test before retiring from international cricket.

“Hopefully we can celebrate a nice Test win and obviously a great career as well,” the captain said.