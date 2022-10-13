Bangladesh rides on Shakib, Litton’s half centuries to post 173 against Pakistan

File picture of Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan, who scored a half century against Pakistan in their tri-series T20I match in Christchurch | Photo Credit: Twitter/@ICC

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das scored identical half centuries to help Bangladesh post a total of 173 for six in the the sixth match of the T20 tri-series in Christchurch.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Shakib scored 68 off 42 balls, Das notched up 69 off 42 balls. Their 88-run stand withstood the onslaught of the Pakistan bowlers, who took three wickets in the last two overs to prevent Bangladesh from scoring big at the death.

Mohammad Wasim and Naseem Shah picked up two wickets each.

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat first against Pakistan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though it is a dead rubber — Pakistan will play host New Zealand in the final on October 14 — both the Asian nations are using today’s match to test out strategies ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia. The World Cup begins on October 16.

Pakistan made one change with fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain coming in for Shahnawaz Dahan, while Bangladesh made two changes — Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud play instead of Mosaddek Hossain and Ebadot Hossain.

Teams

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib al Hasan (captain), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Yasir Ali, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam