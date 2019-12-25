Bangladesh firm on not playing Tests in Pakistan

Refusing to budge from its stand, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said it was ready to play only T20 Internationals in Pakistan, preferring a neutral venue for the planned Test series. The message was conveyed by BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury on Tuesday.

His comments come a day after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani asserted that there was “absolutely no doubt” they would play all home series in the country.

“We stand firm on our ground. We only want to play T20Is in Pakistan. The stakeholders related to the series do not want us to play longer-version cricket in Pakistan,” Nizamuddin was quoted by The Daily Star. “Actually, we have no other option here. We can play the T20Is but if we are to play Tests then it should be in a neutral venue.”

In an e-mail to the BCB, Mani asked the Bangladesh Board to give “acceptable reasons” for refusing to send its team to Pakistan for the two matches of the ICC World Test Championship, scheduled from January 18, 2020.