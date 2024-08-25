GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bangladesh eyes historic test win against Pakistan

Bangladesh eyed an historic win as Pakistan collapsed to 108-6 against pace and spin on the fifth and final day of the first test

Published - August 25, 2024 01:52 pm IST - RAWALPINDI

AP
Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Mirza, center, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi during the fifth day of the first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi

Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Mirza, center, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi during the fifth day of the first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi | Photo Credit: AP

Bangladesh eyes a historic win as Pakistan collapsed to 108-6 on the fifth and final day of the first test.

Pakistan was in tatters against a disciplined Bangladesh bowling attack, coupled with some poor shot selection in the first session on Sunday (August 25, 2024).

At lunch, Pakistan still trails by nine runs after conceding 117-run first innings lead.

Also Read: Mushfiqur and Mehidy nullify Pakistan’s pace as Bangladesh takes lead

Mohammad Rizwan was the last recognized batsman at the crease unbeaten on 22, which included three successive boundaries off Nahid Rana, while Shaheen Shah Afridi was not out on 1 after he survived a lbw referral against Shakib Al Hasan just before the break.

Bangladesh has lost 12 of its last 13 test matches against Pakistan, with the only other test match at Sylhet in Bangladesh ending in a draw in 2015.

Resuming Sunday at 23-1 and 94 runs in deficit, Pakistan lost captain Shan Masood (14) in the second over of the day when fast bowler Hasan Mahmud found a faint edge and had the Pakistan skipper caught behind.

Masood argued with onfield umpire Richard Kettleborough for the second time in the test match after he was also caught behind in a controversial manner in the first innings, but the television replays clearly suggested the left-hander had got a little tickle to the ball after Bangladesh went for a successful television referral.

Hasan should have had Babar Azam out for a pair of ducks in the game, but wicketkeeper Litton Das spilled a simple catch off the first ball Babar faced. Babar tried to break the shackles and hit three boundaries before he dragged tall fast bowler Rana (1-30) when on 22.

Pakistan's middle-order batters were guilty of throwing their wickets away against the two spinners – Shakib and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

First innings century-maker Saud Shakeel needlessly tried to play an extravagant shot against Shakib and got stumped for zero for the first time in his short test career.

Abdullah Shafique also ran out of patience and went for an over ambitious shot against Shakib (2-24) and top edged a catch to point before off-spinner Mehidy (1-5) found the outside edge of Salman Ali Agha’s bat in his second over as Bangladesh further pushed for victory.

Related Topics

cricket / Test cricket

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.