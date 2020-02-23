Bangladesh dominates Zimbabwe

Najmul Hossain and skipper Mominul Haque hit half-centuries as Bangladesh replied strongly to Zimbabwe in the one-off cricket Test here on Sunday.

The scores: Zimbabwe 265 in 106.3 overs (P. Masvaure 64, C. Ervine 107, Jayed 4/71, Nayeem 4/70) vs Bangladesh 240/3 in 71 overs (M. Haque 79 batting, N. Hossain 71, T. Iqbal 41).