Bangladesh crushes Zimbabwe by 220 runs

Spinner Mehidy Hasan returns a match-haul of nine wickets

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 220 runs in their one-off Test on Sunday as the home team was all out for 256 in its second innings on the final day and well short of its target of 477 to win.

Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan picked up four for 66 in the Zimbabwe second innings for nine wickets in the match.

Resuming on 140 for three, the Zimbabweans had to bat through the entire day with just seven wickets in hand to save the Test, but didn’t come close.

The scores: Bangladesh 468 and 284/1 decl. bt Zimbabwe 276 and 256 in 94.4 overs (Brendan Taylor 92, Donald Tiripano 52, Mehidy Hasan 4/66, Taskin Ahmed 4/82). Bangladesh won by 220 runs.