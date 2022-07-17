Cricket

Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal retires from T20 Internationals

Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal. File | Photo Credit: AP
PTI Georgetown (Guyana): July 17, 2022 13:16 IST
Updated: July 17, 2022 13:31 IST

Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal has announced his retirement from T20 Internationals following his side's 50-over series win against the West Indies.

Bangladesh swept the three-match ODI series on Saturday.

"Please consider me retired from T20Is from today. Thank you everyone," Tamim wrote on his official Facebook page.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He played his last T20 International in March 2020.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The 33-year-old has played 78 T20 Internationals, scoring 1758 runs at an average of 24.08.

In January, Tamim had taken a six month break from the shortest format but he did feature in a domestic tournament during that period.

Tamim is one of the best openers to have come out of Bangladesh, having scored 5082 runs in Tests and 7943 runs in ODIs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
cricket
Twenty20
Bangladesh
sport
Read more...