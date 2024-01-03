Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan to contest election from hometown constituency

January 03, 2024 01:21 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST - Dhaka

Bangladesh Star cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, currently captain of the one-day team, is contesting from his hometown constituency, Magura, for the incumbent Awami League (AL) party, Al Jazeera reported on Tuesday.

In Magura, a town in southwest Bangladesh, about 168km (104 miles) from capital Dhaka, more than a thousand people are gathered outside a circular-shaped auditorium.

The Star cricketer on Tuesday during a campaign event in Magura, arrived in an SUV, acknowledged the crowd like a seasoned politician, and quickly went inside the auditorium where several people were waiting for him as he appeared for an interview with a popular YouTuber and talk show host, Rafsan Sabab.

The cricketer who came for an election event, which was a part of his PR campaign, received a rousing welcome as people waited for him for a long time. In the interview, Shabab asked the cricketer, "Every district of Bangladesh has its own speciality, be it food, garment or a monument. Here in Magura, when I ask anyone about its speciality, they unanimously say, Shakib Al Hasan." "Yes, I would have said the same," Hasan wryly replied.

Hasan, currently the captain of Bangladesh's one-day team, is ranked the number one all-rounder by the International Cricket Council in two of the three formats of the game simultaneously — one-day internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 — and is ranked third in Test matches.

Shakib Al Hasan is contesting the election from Magura-1 with the Awami League's Boat symbol as a first-time MP hopeful.

Moreover, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has told Shakib Al Hasan, star cricketer and the Awami League-nominated candidate for Magura-1, to "hit a six" in the 12th national election on January 7, Dhaka Tribune reported. "You do not need to give a speech. You can hit a six, and you can take wickets with the ball. Just hit a six again in the election," the Prime Minister said to the ace allrounder, calling him a gem.

Sheikh Hasina, chief of the ruling Awami League, was addressing an election rally at the Government Rajendra College ground in Faridpur on Tuesday.