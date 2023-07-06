ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal announces shock retirement before ODI World Cup

July 06, 2023 02:31 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST - DHAKA

Tamim Iqbal was in tears as he announced his decision to end his 16-year international career. Shakib Al Hasan is a leading contender to replace him

Reuters

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bangladesh one-day captain Tamim Iqbal announced his shock retirement from international cricket on Thursday, three months before the team begins its ODI World Cup campaign in India.

The 34-year-old was in tears as he announced his decision to end his 16-year international career in a news conference.

"This is the end for me," Tamim, who made his international debut in a 2007 ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare, told reporters.

"I have given my best. I have tried my best. I am retiring from international cricket from this moment."

The Bangladeshi team, whose World Cup campaign begins on October 7 against Afghanistan in Dharamsala, is yet to reveal who will lead the side after Tamim's exit.

A leading contender is Shakib Al Hasan, who captains the T20 side.

Left-handed opener Tamim has scored 15,000-plus runs in international cricket, including 25 centuries.

His ODI tally of 8,313 runs is the highest by a Bangladesh batsman and his 14 centuries in this format is also higher than any of his compatriots.

Tamim skipped the one-off test against Afghanistan last month with a stiff back and scored 13 in Wednesday's one-day international against Afghanistan in Chattogram, in what turned out his last international outing.

