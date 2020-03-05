Bangladesh call up uncapped spinner for Zimbabwe T20s

DHAKA

The two matches will be held here on March 9 and 11

Bangladesh has called up uncapped left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed for its 15-man squad for the upcoming two-match T20I series against Zimbabwe.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim and all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin make a return to the squad, but selectors left out batsmen Mohammad Mithun and Nazmul Hossain, and pace bowler Rubel Hossain.

Mushfiqur skipped Bangladesh’s previous Twenty20 series in Pakistan over safety concerns, while Saifuddin has been out of action since July with a back injury.

Chief selector Minhajul Abedin said they called up 25-year old Ahmed as a back-up.

The squad:

Mahmudullah Riyad (Capt.), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahadi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, and Nasum Ahmed.