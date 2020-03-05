Bangladesh call up uncapped spinner for Zimbabwe T20s

Bangladesh has called up uncapped left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed for its 15-man squad for the upcoming two-match T20I series against Zimbabwe.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim and all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin make a return to the squad, but selectors left out batsmen Mohammad Mithun and Nazmul Hossain, and pace bowler Rubel Hossain.
Mushfiqur skipped Bangladesh’s previous Twenty20 series in Pakistan over safety concerns, while Saifuddin has been out of action since July with a back injury.
Chief selector Minhajul Abedin said they called up 25-year old Ahmed as a back-up.
The two matches will be held here on March 9 and 11.
The squad:
Mahmudullah Riyad (Capt.), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahadi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, and Nasum Ahmed.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.