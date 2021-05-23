Bangladesh draws first blood

DHAKA

23 May 2021 22:19 IST

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed four wickets as Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 33 runs in the first One-Day International here on Sunday.

Mehidy returned figures of four for 30 to help bowl out Sri Lanka for 224 in the tourists’ chase of 258. Wanindu Hasaranga hit a valiant 74 off 60 balls.

Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets with fellow fast bowler Mohammad Saifuddin claiming two.

Earlier, Mushfiqur Rahim (84) and Mahmudullah (54) put on 109 runs for the fifth wicket to guide Bangladesh to 257 for six after it opted to bat.

The second match is on Tuesday at the same venue.

The scores: Bangladesh 257/6 in 50 overs (Tamim Iqbal 52, Mushfiqur Rahim 84, Mahmudullah 54, Dhananjaya de Silva 3/45) bt Sri Lanka 224 in 48.1 overs (Kusal Perera 30, Wanindu Hasaranga 74, Mustafizur Rahman 3/34, Mehidy Hasan 4/30).