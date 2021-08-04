Bangladesh beats Australia, goes 1-0 up

Spinner Nasum Ahmed claimed four wickets as Bangladesh beat Australia by 23 runs in the opening Twenty20 International on Tuesday.

Nasum, a left-arm spinner, returned career-best figures of four for 19 to help dismiss Australia for 108 while chasing a target of 132 as Bangladesh took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series in Dhaka.

It was Bangladesh’s first ever T20 win over Australia, whose four wins over The Tigers came in T20 World Cups.

This is the first bilateral series between the two sides.

The second T20 is on Wednesday at the same venue.

The scores: Bangladesh 131 for seven in 20 overs (Shakib Al Hasan 36, Starc 2/33, Hazlewood 3/24) bt Australia 108 in 20 overs (Mitchell Marsh 45, Nasum 4/19, Mustafizur 2/16, Shoriful 2/19).

Toss: Australia.

MoM: Nasum.

Bangladesh won by 23 runs and leads five-match series 1-0.