HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bangladesh beat New Zealand by 150 runs in first Test

By the close of play their entire top order was in the dressing room with an improbable 219 runs left to score

December 02, 2023 11:45 am | Updated 11:45 am IST - Sylhet, Bangladesh

AFP
New Zealand‘s Daryl Mitchell bats during the fourth day of the first test cricket match at Sylhet, Bangladesh, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

New Zealand‘s Daryl Mitchell bats during the fourth day of the first test cricket match at Sylhet, Bangladesh, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Taijul Islam grabbed a 10-wicket match haul to hand Bangladesh a famous 150-run win over New Zealand in the first Test in Sylhet on Saturday.

The left-arm spinner returned second innings figures of 6-75 to bowl New Zealand out for 181.

Set a target of 332 runs, the visitors stuttered to reach 113-7 at stumps on the fourth day.

Their last three wickets could only add another 68 runs on the final day, with top scorer Daryll Mitchell, 58, the first batter to fall.

New Zealand never got going in the second innings, losing opener Tom Latham without a single run on the scoreboard.

Wickets fell steadily from there.

Taijul swiftly removed danger man Kane Williamson leg-before for 11 and Mehidy Hasan Miraz got rid of Henry Nicholls for two to leave New Zealand struggling at 37-3 at tea on day four.

By the close of play their entire top order was in the dressing room with an improbable 219 runs left to score.

The hosts will now be eyeing a series win after their second-ever Test match victory over New Zealand.

The second and final Test is due to begin on December 6.

Related Topics

cricket / sport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.