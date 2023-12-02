Bangladesh beat New Zealand by 150 runs in first Test

December 02, 2023 11:45 am | Updated 11:45 am IST - Sylhet, Bangladesh

Taijul Islam grabbed a 10-wicket match haul to hand Bangladesh a famous 150-run win over New Zealand in the first Test in Sylhet on Saturday.

The left-arm spinner returned second innings figures of 6-75 to bowl New Zealand out for 181.

Set a target of 332 runs, the visitors stuttered to reach 113-7 at stumps on the fourth day.

Their last three wickets could only add another 68 runs on the final day, with top scorer Daryll Mitchell, 58, the first batter to fall.

New Zealand never got going in the second innings, losing opener Tom Latham without a single run on the scoreboard.

Wickets fell steadily from there.

Taijul swiftly removed danger man Kane Williamson leg-before for 11 and Mehidy Hasan Miraz got rid of Henry Nicholls for two to leave New Zealand struggling at 37-3 at tea on day four.

By the close of play their entire top order was in the dressing room with an improbable 219 runs left to score.

The hosts will now be eyeing a series win after their second-ever Test match victory over New Zealand.

The second and final Test is due to begin on December 6.