Bangladesh arrives in Sri Lanka for two-match Test series

12 April 2021 23:12 IST

The Bangladesh cricket team arrived here on Monday to play a two-match Test series which was postponed from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The visiting team will be in a bio-bubble at a resort in Negombo before playing a two-day warm up game at Katunayake.

The first match will be from April 21 to 25 at Pallekele. The second Test will also be played at the same venue from April 29. The two matches are part of the World Test Championships.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said although the matches are to be played behind close doors, media will be allowed to cover the two Tests from Pallekele stadium under strict health guidelines.

All media personnel will be subjected to two RT-PCR tests while antigen tests would be carried out daily.