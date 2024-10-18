ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib-Al-Hasan unlikely to travel home for his final Test due to protests

Published - October 18, 2024 12:25 pm IST - Dhaka

PTI

Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan during the fourth day of the 2nd Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at the Green Park stadium, Kanpur on Sept. 30, 2024. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Bangladesh's premier all-rounder Shakib-Al-Hasan is unlikely to travel to his native country for his final Test match, against South Africa in Mirpur, Dhaka from October 21-25, due to protests against him in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Shakib Al Hasan: Bangladesh cricket’s unruly champion

Shakib was included in the Bangladesh squad for the first Test against the Proteas, which was going to be his final appearance in the format.

"I am not sure where I am going next, but it is almost sure that I am not going home," Shakib told ESPNcricinfo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shakib had been apprehensive about returning to Bangladesh because of concerns about his family's safety.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Besides being a star cricketer, Shakib is an ex-lawmaker in the government ousted by a revolution in August.

The 37-year-old announced his retirement from international cricket last month but said that he wanted to play one last Test series at home, following which he was included in the squad for the two Tests against South Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was one of 147 people named in an FIR for an alleged murder during the unrest.

While announcing the squad, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) selector Hannan Sarkar on Wednesday said that they selected Shakib after getting a "green signal" from the authorities.

"We haven't received any further instructions from the BCB or the cricket operations committee. It is a paused status at the moment. He is in transit in Dubai," Ashraf said.

Students started protesting his imminent arrival from Wednesday evening.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

cricket / Bangladesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US