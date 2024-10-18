GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib-Al-Hasan unlikely to travel home for his final Test due to protests

Published - October 18, 2024 12:25 pm IST - Dhaka

PTI
Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan during the fourth day of the 2nd Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at the Green Park stadium, Kanpur on Sept. 30, 2024. File photo

Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan during the fourth day of the 2nd Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at the Green Park stadium, Kanpur on Sept. 30, 2024. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Bangladesh's premier all-rounder Shakib-Al-Hasan is unlikely to travel to his native country for his final Test match, against South Africa in Mirpur, Dhaka from October 21-25, due to protests against him in the city.

Also read: Shakib Al Hasan: Bangladesh cricket’s unruly champion

Shakib was included in the Bangladesh squad for the first Test against the Proteas, which was going to be his final appearance in the format.

"I am not sure where I am going next, but it is almost sure that I am not going home," Shakib told ESPNcricinfo.

Shakib had been apprehensive about returning to Bangladesh because of concerns about his family's safety.

Besides being a star cricketer, Shakib is an ex-lawmaker in the government ousted by a revolution in August.

The 37-year-old announced his retirement from international cricket last month but said that he wanted to play one last Test series at home, following which he was included in the squad for the two Tests against South Africa.

He was one of 147 people named in an FIR for an alleged murder during the unrest.

While announcing the squad, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) selector Hannan Sarkar on Wednesday said that they selected Shakib after getting a "green signal" from the authorities.

"We haven't received any further instructions from the BCB or the cricket operations committee. It is a paused status at the moment. He is in transit in Dubai," Ashraf said.

Students started protesting his imminent arrival from Wednesday evening.

Published - October 18, 2024 12:25 pm IST

Related Topics

cricket / Bangladesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.