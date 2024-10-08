ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah announces retirement from T20Is

Published - October 08, 2024 05:24 pm IST - New Delh

The 38-year-old, who made his debut in 2007, has played 50 Tests, 232 ODIs and 139 T20Is.

PTI

File photo of Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) announced his retirement from T20 Internationals and the third and final match of the ongoing series against India will be his last game in the format.

ADVERTISEMENT

The final match between India and Bangladesh will be played in Hyderabad on Saturday (October 12, 2024).

"Yes, I'm retiring from T20Is after the last game of this series. It was pre-decided," he said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the second T20I against India here.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's the right time to move on from this format and concentrate on ODI," he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The 38-year-old, who made his debut in 2007, has played 50 Tests, 232 ODIs and 139 T20Is.

The former Bangladesh T20 captain had called time on his Test career in 2021.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Twenty20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US