Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah announces retirement from T20Is

PTI
File photo of Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah.

File photo of Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) announced his retirement from T20 Internationals and the third and final match of the ongoing series against India will be his last game in the format.

The final match between India and Bangladesh will be played in Hyderabad on Saturday (October 12, 2024).

"Yes, I'm retiring from T20Is after the last game of this series. It was pre-decided," he said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the second T20I against India here.

"It's the right time to move on from this format and concentrate on ODI," he added.

The 38-year-old, who made his debut in 2007, has played 50 Tests, 232 ODIs and 139 T20Is.

The former Bangladesh T20 captain had called time on his Test career in 2021.

Published - October 08, 2024 05:24 pm IST

