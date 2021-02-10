Cricket

Bangar is RCB batting consultant

Sanjay Bangar.  

Former India all-rounder Sanjay Bangar has been appointed as the batting consultant of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for IPL 2021, the club announced on Wednesday.

Bangar has previously served as the batting coach for the Indian team, and as head coach of IPL team Kings XI Punjab.

