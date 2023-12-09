HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BAN vs NZ second Test | New Zealand edges past Bangladesh in low scoring Test; levels series

Chasing 137 to win on a treacherous track, the tourists rode on Glenn Phillips' unbeaten 40 and Mitchell Santner's 35 not out to prevail.

December 09, 2023 03:08 pm | Updated 03:09 pm IST - DHAKA

Reuters
New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips shines both with the bat in both the innings which enabled the visitors to defeat Bangladesh in the second Test in Dhaka.

New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips shines both with the bat in both the innings which enabled the visitors to defeat Bangladesh in the second Test in Dhaka. | Photo Credit: AP

New Zealand beat Bangladesh by four wickets on the fourth day of the second test on December 9 to level the two-match series at 1-1 as Ajaz Patel ripped through the Asian side with six wickets before his batting colleagues secured victory.

Chasing 137 to win on a treacherous track at Mirpur's Shere Bangla Stadium after Bangladesh's Zakir Hasan hit a battling 59, the tourists rode on Glenn Phillips' unbeaten 40 and Mitchell Santner's 35 not out to prevail.

Phillips was dropped on nought by Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto but maintained his composure after the Black Caps were reduced to 69-6 before tea to guide them home.

New Zealand Ajaz Patel in action during the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

New Zealand Ajaz Patel in action during the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka. | Photo Credit: AFP

Bangladesh had resumed on their overnight score of 38-2 but lost wickets cheaply in the morning as spinners Patel (6-57) and Santner (3-51) took advantage of the turn on offer to heap pressure on the batsmen.

Patel produced a double strike in the 25th over to get rid of Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Nurul Hasan and leave Bangladesh in deep trouble at 97-7 but opener Zakir, who was starved of the strike as wickets tumbled at the other end, soldiered on.

Zakir took Bangladesh past the 100-run mark and then brought up his half-century to muted celebrations before hitting Santner for a huge six, but the left-hander became Patel's fifth victim when he miscued a sweep.

The hosts were dismissed for 144 before lunch in what was effectively the third day of a rain-affected contest in which an entire day was lost.

New Zealand had dragged themselves back into the contest on Friday thanks to a fifty by Phillips that gave them an eight-run lead after Bangladesh made 172 in their first innings.

Bangladesh won the opening match by 150 runs in Sylhet for their first victory on home soil against New Zealand. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter)

Related Topics

Test cricket / ICC Test Championship

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.