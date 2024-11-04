ADVERTISEMENT

Ball-change controversy involving Kishan dominates India A's 7-wicket loss to Australia A

Published - November 04, 2024 04:42 am IST - Mackay (Australia)

Resuming at the overnight score of 139 for 3 while chasing 225, skipper Nathan McSweeney (88 not out) and Beau Webster (61) remained unbeaten, stitching unconquered 141 runs for the fourth wicket to ensure the comfortable win for the hosts.

PTI

Ishan Kishan of India A is spoken to by match Umpire Shawn Craig before commencement of play on day four of the match between Australia A and India A at Great Barrier Reef Arena on November 03, 2024 in Mackay, Australia | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India A wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was embroiled in a ball-change controversy, facing accusations of "inappropriate behaviour" during their seven-wicket defeat to Australia A on the final day of the first 'Unofficial Test' here on Sunday.

However even before play began, a group of Indian players were involved in a heated exchange with umpire Shawn Craig after the change of ball at the start of day four.

The umpire was heard saying it had been replaced because of scratches with Kishan terming the decision to change the ball as "stupid".

Umpire Craig was heard in stump microphone explaining his decision to change the ball :"Scratch it, we change the ball...no more discussion, let's play." Kishan retorted: "So we are going to play with this ball…that's a very stupid decision." To which Craig responded: "Excuse me, you'll be on report for dissent. That's inappropriate behaviour. Because of your actions we changed the ball." However, Cricket Australia later issued a statement, saying Kishan will not be charged with dissent after match officials clarified the ball was changed "due to deterioration".

CA added that captains and managers of both teams were informed of the decision prior to start of the final day's play, and no further action was required.

Even though the ball was changed, Australia A were not awarded five penalty runs as stated in the Law 41.3.4 for when umpires consider the ball has been "unfairly changed".

Altering the condition of the ball is a level three charge under Cricket Australia's code of conduct.

"Any action(s) likely to alter the condition of the ball which are not specifically permitted under Law 41.3.2 may be regarded as 'unfair'.

"The following actions shall therefore, not be permitted (this list of actions is not exhaustive but included for illustrative purposes): (a) deliberately throwing the ball into the ground for the purpose of roughening it up; (b) applying any artificial substance to the ball; and applying any non-artificial substance for any purpose other than to polish the ball; "(c) lifting or otherwise interfering with any of the seams of the ball; (d) scratching the surface of the ball with finger or thumb nails or any implement," the code reads.

The second first-class match between the two sides begins at the MCG on Thursday.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

