Balbirnie unsure about T20 WC

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie has a strong “gut feeling” that this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia will not take place due to the global COVID-19 crisis.

“I’d be worried the tournament wouldn’t go ahead,” Balbirnie told BBC Radio Ulster’s Sportsound Extra Time.

He also said the lack of match practice will be an issue.

“It’s going to be a unique situation,” said the batsman.

“There won’t have been any international cricket this summer at all, so there will be a lot of people going in undercooked.”

The ICC is still confident of hosting the event slated to be held in Australia in October-November.

Speaking to IANS, an ICC official said that no meeting has taken place between the ICC and Cricket Australia over the last week and contingency planning continues.

