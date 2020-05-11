Balbirnie unsure about T20 WC

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie has a strong “gut feeling” that this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia will not take place due to the global COVID-19 crisis.
“I’d be worried the tournament wouldn’t go ahead,” Balbirnie told BBC Radio Ulster’s Sportsound Extra Time.
He also said the lack of match practice will be an issue.
“It’s going to be a unique situation,” said the batsman.
“There won’t have been any international cricket this summer at all, so there will be a lot of people going in undercooked.”
The ICC is still confident of hosting the event slated to be held in Australia in October-November.
Speaking to IANS, an ICC official said that no meeting has taken place between the ICC and Cricket Australia over the last week and contingency planning continues.
