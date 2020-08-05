England vs Pakistan | Babar Azam on song

MANCHESTER

05 August 2020 22:19 IST

Steadies Pakistan in Masood’s company

Babar Azam struck a fluent unbeaten half-century as Pakistan moved to 121 for two at tea, following a session cut short by rain, on day one of the first Test against England at a gloomy Old Trafford on Wednesday.

It was a profitable period before the break for the tourists as an imperious Babar (52 batting) and opener Shan Masood (45 batting) sought to make a big total after Pakistan elected to bat.

In the first session, the England bowlers beat the bat at will and picked up the wickets of Abid Ali (16) and Azhar Ali (0). The former was bowled by Jofra Archer while the latter was trapped in front by Chris Woakes.

