Babar Azam likely to be dropped in 2nd Test against England: Reports

The decision was made in an emergency meeting held by The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after Pakistan’s loss to England in the first Test in Multan

Published - October 13, 2024 06:01 pm IST

ANI
On a flat pitch against England, Babar Azam looked out of form, managing just 35 runs in two innings

On a flat pitch against England, Babar Azam looked out of form, managing just 35 runs in two innings | Photo Credit: Anjum Naveed

Former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is likely to be dropped for the second Test of the series following his poor performance in the longest format of the game in recent times, as per ESPN cricinfo.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) held an emergency meeting after Pakistan’s loss to England in the first Test in Multan. The meeting took place on Sunday (October 13, 2024) and the purpose of this meeting was to have a discussion on the performances and fitness of their players as well as to instruct the authorities to make better pitches for the upcoming games in th future.

Masood and Shafique centuries lead Pakistan’s cricketers to 328-4 on Day 1 of first test vs England

“Mohsin Naqvi chaired a special joint meeting of the selection committee and mentors. The meeting of the selection committee and mentors continued for 2 hours. Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi first held a separate meeting with the mentors and then held a joint meeting with the selection committee members and mentors. In the long meeting, the recent performance and fitness of the team was reviewed in detail,” a PCB tweet said on Sunday (October 13, 2024).

“Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi and mentors agreed to complete the process of evaluating the performance of new players by the end of the current series. The meeting also decided to complete the fitness process of the players till the end of the current series,” it added.

Every time Babar has failed with the bat after that, the scrutiny surrounding his form has grown. On a flat pitch against England, he looked out of form, managing just 35 runs in two innings. His streak of 18 innings without a half-century in Test cricket was extended by this; in Pakistani history, only four specialist batsmen have gone longer stretches without scoring more than 50 runs in an innings. In nine Tests since the beginning of 2023, Babar’s average is under 21.

Earlier in the month, the right-hand batter announced that he would step down as the white-ball captain of the Pakistan cricket team to “prioritise” his performance.

Babar Azam resigns as Pakistan captain from limited-overs cricket

Men in Green have not won a major tournament during Babar’s tenure as captain, which began in 2019. Last year, under his leadership, Pakistan was eliminated from the Asia Cup in the Super 4 stage after a two-wicket defeat by Sri Lanka in Colombo.

A few months later, Pakistan’s struggles continued as they failed to reach the knockout stage of the ODI World Cup in India.

Following the conclusion of the World Cup, Babar resigned from the captaincy in all formats. Shaheen Shah Afridi was appointed as the T20I captain but was removed after just one series, in which Pakistan lost 4-1 to New Zealand.

Babar was subsequently reinstated as the white-ball captain, while Shan Masood remained the Test captain.

Published - October 13, 2024 06:01 pm IST

