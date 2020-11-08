Babar anchors Pakistan’s win

RAWALPINDI

Skipper Babar Azam smashed a robust and attractive 82 (55b, 9x4, 1x6) to lead Pakistan’s six-wicket defeat of Zimbabwe and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match Twenty20 international series here on Saturday.

Earlier, Wesley Madhevere struck a maiden, unbeaten half-century (70, 48b, 9x4, 1x6) to take Zimbabwe to 156 for six after it elected to bat.

Riaz pulled up

Pakistan left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz received a warning from umpires for breaching the COVID-19 regulations by using saliva to shine the ball.

The scores: Zimbabwe 156/6 in 20 overs (Wesley Madhevere 70 n.o., Sean Williams 25, Elton Chigumbura 21, Brendan Taylor 20, Haris Rauf 2/25, Wahab Riaz 2/37) lost to Pakistan 157/4 in 18.5 overs (Babar Azam 82, Mohd. Hafeez 36, Blessing Muzarabani 2/26). MoM: Babar Azam.