Azharuddin elected president of Hyderabad Cricket Association

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin was not only elected president of Hyderabad Cricket Association on Friday but also led his team to a clean sweep in the elections held at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

Azhar polled 147 votes compared to his nearest rival Prakash Chand Jain’s 73.

A delighted Azhar, in a chat with The Hindu, said: “I sincerely thank all those who supported me and also my panel members in this election. They have done their job and the onus is on us to implement each and every promise we made before the election.”

“My top priority is to improve cricket and the welfare of the players. As a player I am aware what exactly the players look for from the Association and I promise them that I will not disappoint them,” Azhar said.

“Yes, this huge win is a big responsibility on me and I make it clear that I will take everyone with me, as the intention of the majority of the members is to revive the old glory of Hyderabad cricket,” he said.

“I promise that we will not be confined to mere promising but will deliver the goods. You will all see the change in how the HCA will be run in the coming days. I have always believed that a cricket association has to be run in a professional manner and not like a personal fiefdom of a few. I assure everyone that a new phase of cricket administration will be ushered in in HCA,” Azhar concluded.

The HCA office-bearers:

President: Mohd. Azharuddin; Vice-president: K. John Manoj; Secretary: R. Vijayanand; Joint-secretary: Naresh Sharma; Treasurer: Surinder Kumar Agarwal; Councillor: P. Anuradha.