Australia's Stoinis out of New Zealand T20 series

February 18, 2024 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - Sydney

All rounder Marcus Stoinis was on February 18 ruled out of Australia's squad for three Twenty20 games in New Zealand this week with a sore back.

Stoinis, who missed the team's final T20 against the West Indies last week, has been replaced by fast bowler Spencer Johnson.

Wicketkeeper Matthew Wade, meanwhile, will only join the squad for the second and third games, remaining at home for the birth of his third child.

The three matches in Wellington and Auckland from February 21-25 are the last in the format for Australia before the World Cup, which is co-hosted by the United States and West Indies in June.

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

