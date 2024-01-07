Australia’s Perry makes record 300 international appearances

January 07, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST

Star cricketer Ellyse Perry became Australia’s first woman cricketer on January 7 to make 300 appearances for the country across all international formats.

Perry on the eve of making her record 300th appearance, talked about the possibility of making another hundred appearances for the Australian team at the international stage.

Perry’s 300th appearance will come against India in the 2nd T20I on Sunday at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

She will join the exclusive club that features three legends of cricket, including India’s Mithali Raj, England’s Charlotte Edwards and New Zealand’s Suzie Bates.

Ahead of the record appearance, the 33-year-old told reporters, as quoted from cricket.com.au, “I’m very much open to whatever pans out in the next little bit for me. I’m absolutely loving the opportunity to be a part of this group still, and I think if I’m in the same phase as I am at the moment, then I’d love to play 400.”

“But I don’t think any of us have a crystal ball either, so if that doesn’t pan out as well, then I’ve more than had my fair share of amazing experiences with this group. I think that’s just another numbeellyse per, but for as long as I can contribute to the team, and it’s something that I find really motivating and enjoyable, I’d love to be here,” Perry added.

The Australian women’s team is currently in a period of transition after the retirement of skipper Meg Lanning and the departures of coach Matthew Mott and vice-captain Rachael Haynes.

“It’s a great time for us, of evolution. You’ve seen a lot of that in the way that Phoebe Litchfield has performed in those one-day matches; Annabel Sutherland, her last 12 months. That’s something we’re incredibly conscious of, (to) maintain the success we’ve had, but equally evolve that, to look a little bit different in the way the team plays,” Perry said.

“The game is moving at such a rapid pace. There’s a new environment. In a lot of ways, for our game at the moment, the sky’s the limit in terms of where it can go. For me, it’s just always trying to make the most of what pops up and hopefully continue to get better for as long as I can,” Perry added.

