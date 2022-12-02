Australia's Marsh out for three months after ankle surgery

December 02, 2022 09:31 am | Updated 09:32 am IST - PERTH, AUSTRALIA

The allrounder had keyhole surgery on Thursday to remove loose bone fragments and repair cartilage.

AFP

Australia’s Mitchell Marsh plays a shot during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Australia and England at the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Australian white-ball specialist Mitchell Marsh will be sidelined for three months after undergoing surgery for a long-standing left ankle injury, officials said Friday.

It means Mr. Marsh will miss the entire Twenty20 Big Bash League season for defending champions Perth Scorchers, and is a setback for his chances of selection in Australia's squad for their tour of India in February-March.

"Mitchell is an important member of our squads, and we will support him through his recovery period," said chairman of selectors George Bailey.

"We are hopeful he will be available for selection for the ODI series against India in March."

