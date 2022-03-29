Australia's Agar tests positive for COVID-19 in Pakistan

Australian team management said physiotherapist Brendan Wilson also tested positive during regular testing of the squad.

Australian team management said physiotherapist Brendan Wilson also tested positive during regular testing of the squad.

Australia's cricket team was weakened by another case of COVID-19 on Tuesday after left-arm spinner Ashton Agar tested positive for the virus just hours before the start of a limited-overs international series in Pakistan.

Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis was ruled out on Monday because of a COVID-19 infection, leaving an under-strength Australian squad with 13 fit players available for the series opener at the Gaddafi Stadium.

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh was unavailable for at least the start of the three-match series because of a hip injury, and veteran batter Steve Smith was ruled out with an injured elbow.

Fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc and veteran opener David Warner are being rested for the limited-overs portion of the tour after helping Australia to a 1-0 victory in the three-match test series.

Lahore will host the three ODIs and a one-off Twenty20 international to round off Australia's tour to Pakistan.