Australian women's team to play five-match T20I series in Mumbai from Dec-9-20

Reigning T20 world champions Australia will square off with Harmanpreet Kaur-led India in a five-match T20 series in Mumbai from December 9 to 20, BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced on Friday.
ADVERTISEMENT
The series will be important as it is the pre-cursor to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa, starting early February.
Trending
- Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, lifts off from ISRO spaceport
- FIFA World Cup 2022 | Here are the squads and schedules of all teams
- Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
- FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
- India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
The five matches against the Southern Stars will be played on December 9, 11, 14, 17 and 20.
The first two matches will be held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, while the remaining three games will be played at the Brabourne Stadium.
ADVERTISEMENT