Australian women's team to play five-match T20I series in Mumbai from Dec-9-20

The five matches against the Southern Stars will be played on December 9, 11, 14, 17 and 20.

November 18, 2022 09:35 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur with Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu

Reigning T20 world champions Australia will square off with Harmanpreet Kaur-led India in a five-match T20 series in Mumbai from December 9 to 20, BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced on Friday.

The series will be important as it is the pre-cursor to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa, starting early February.

The five matches against the Southern Stars will be played on December 9, 11, 14, 17 and 20.

The first two matches will be held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, while the remaining three games will be played at the Brabourne Stadium.

