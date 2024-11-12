Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australian opener McSweeney braces for "unique" Bumrah challenge

Australia opener Nathan McSweeney, who is set to debut against India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, said he has been preparing for the "unique" challenge of facing star pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

McSweeney was drafted into the Australia squad after a slew of impressive performances in the Sheffield Shield tournament and in the recent ‘A’ series against India.

The 25-year-old South Australian will partner Usman Khawaja at the top in the series opener in Perth and during the upcoming five-Test series.

“There’s probably not (much I can do to replicate how Bumrah bowls). Obviously, he’s got a unique action. He’s one of the best bowlers in the world.”

"So, it's going to be hard to mimic that. I'm just looking forward to all of that and I can't wait," McSweeney told SEN.

McSweeney, who captained Australia A side in the 2-0 series win against India A, said he has been watching the bowling clips of Indian quicks including Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj to be mentally ready for the task.

"I'll definitely dive a lot deeper into it when I get to Perth. I've looked at a few clips of what they're bowling attack stacks up like. I'm just trying to visualise how I'm going to go about it. Facing a new bowler can be a slight challenge to just pick up their action,” he said.

"I've got a whole week before I head off to Perth, so, I can get mentally ready and I guess it starts now in preparation to hopefully start really well," he added.

However, a quiet confidence runs through the young batter ahead of the important series.

"In the last month or so I really feel like I'm batting the best I ever have. I think I'm the best I've ever been prepared to take this opportunity, so hopefully I can do that.

"No doubt there's plenty of learning and experiences that I haven't experienced yet and I'm looking forward to learning all about the challenges of Test cricket and challenging my game against the very best," he said.

McSweeney will step into the shoes of David Warner, who retired from international cricket after the home Test series against Pakistan in January this year, and the Adelaide man realises the enormity of the job.

The right-hander has a plan for it.

"Being an opening batter, it’s making sure I'm leaving the ball well and making the bowlers are bowling to me. Then being ready and positive to score when they miss is as simple as I want to make it.

"If I'm reacting well and doing those things well, hopefully, it equates to me spending time in the middle and chipping away at the scoreboard,” he said.