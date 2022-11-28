Australian all-rounder Cameron Green confirms availability for IPL 2023 auction

November 28, 2022 10:43 am | Updated 10:43 am IST - Perth

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green confirmed on Monday, November 28, 2022 that he has registered for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auctions.

The 23-year-old youngster is expected to attract huge interest from the franchises during the IPL players auction, scheduled to be held in Kochi on December 23.

Many fans expect teams to go after Green and place high bids for him because of his all-round abilities and the fact that the 23-year-old has plenty of cricket to offer at the highest level. "I have registered for it. It will be an exciting opportunity," Green was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au on their 'Unplayable' podcast.

"Speaking to a lot of guys, especially in the WA (Western Australia) set up about their experiences in the IPL, they speak so highly of it. They speak about the quality coaches that you are around, the quality players that you are around. They are all the best in the world at their craft."

‘Best environment to learn’

"It is a craft that I have not been exposed to too much. I am so open to wanting to learn as much as I can and that is probably one of the best environments to learn in," Green said.

But a highly likely dive into the most cash-rich cricket league on the planet has not put an end to his Test ambitions and hunger as his father Gary has been helping his son practice via a bowling machine ahead of the first Test against West Indies, which will start from November 30.

"I had a few sessions on the bowling machine basically trying to change my contact point," Green said. "In T20 cricket, you are meeting the ball so far in front of you, so you get that full swing."

"To try to rein it back and hit the ball under your eyes (is difficult). I had a few good sessions basically just playing the defence shot and just getting your balance right and being able to leave the ball - that felt weird.""It is a challenge for all guys that do chop and change (formats). I am just getting exposed to it now.""He would normally never use the bowling machine," Green said about his father, who helped his son practice via throwdowns.

"I just thought it was going to be a long session ... I just wanted something consistent and (to) look after Dad's shoulder."After sitting out for two final ODIs against England earlier this month, Green is spending a lot of time honing his craft in Test cricket, a format in which he has turned into a highly-valued prospect in such a short time. "It feels like you are playing a different game, playing white-ball cricket to red-ball cricket," said the right-hander who has represented Aussies in just 21 limited-overs matches.

"It feels like you need a few hours to just really get back to the basics. I use my dad to throw 60-kilometre (per hour) half volleys for a few hours. It is getting back to the basics, getting your timing right - not facing Mitchell Starc bowling 140 (kph) at your back hip," he added.

It would challenging for Green to cope with his growing bowling workload during this Test summer. He has not played any first-class cricket this summer due to white-ball commitments. He will be monitored by skipper Pat Cummins and the fitness staff. "My body is in a really good place," said Green, who had back issues during his early days with Western Australia.

"You always wish you had a couple of red-ball games under your belt just to kind of get into that rhythm."But thankfully I am the fifth bowler on the team so I can work my way in. Hopefully I can work my way into the series."Not managed ... just not having too high expectations on yourself. With your rhythm, you might bowl 15 overs over a day, (but) I am probably not used to it. So you work into the series that way," concluded Green.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David WarnerWest Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas.