Australia women’s tour of SA suspended

Australia women’s limited overs tour of South Africa, starting on March 22, was on Friday suspended due to the dreaded novel coronavirus pandemic, Cricket Australia said.
Australia was scheduled to play six matches including three ODIs and as many T20s starting in Durban.
“Australia’s three-match One-Day International and three-match Twenty20 International Qantas tour of South Africa has been suspended until further notice,” CA said in a media statement.
The ODI matches were due to be played in Durban (March 22), Pietermaritzburg (March 25) and East London (March 28) and the T20Is were scheduled in East London (March 31) and Benoni (April 3 and 4).
