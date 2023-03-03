ADVERTISEMENT

Australia wins third Test against India in little over two days

March 03, 2023 11:05 am | Updated 11:06 am IST - Indore

This is only India's third loss in Tests at home in the last 10 years.

PTI

Australian batsman Travis Head plays a shot on the third day of the 3rd Test Match at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Friday, March 03, 2023. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Australia recorded an emphatic nine-wicket victory over India, winding up the third Test in little over two days to secure their place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final on a rank turner here on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Travis Head (49) and Marnus Labuschagne (28) took the visitors past the finish line after they lost Usman Khawaja (0) in the very first over.

The hosts were bowled out for 163 in their second innings, leaving Australia with a target of just 76 runs to record an immensely satisfying win after being hammered inside three days in the first two matches of the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

One of the biggest architects of the Australian win is seasoned off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who grabbed eight wickets in the Indian second innings on day two of the match at Holkar Stadium.

Bowled out for 109 in their first innings, India did well to limit Australia to 197, conceding an 88-run lead. However, the Indian batters also failed to put up a fight in their second essay, as Lyon spun a web around them to return excellent figures of 8-64.

India are leading the four-match series 2-1 after having won in Nagpur and New Delhi.

Scoreboard

India: 109 & 163

Australia 1st Innings:197

Australia 2nd Innings: Usman Khawaja c Bharat b Ashwin 0 Travis Head not out 49 Marnus Labuschagne not out 28 Extras: (LB-1) 1 Total: (For 1 wicket in 18.5 overs) 78 Fall of wickets: 1-0

India Bowling: Ravichandran Ashwin 9.5-3-44-1, Ravindra Jadeja 7-1-23-0, Umesh Yadav 2-0-10-0.

